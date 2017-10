BRIEF-Rovi announces update on risperidone project

Oct 24 (Reuters) - LABORATORIOS FARMACEUTICOS ROVI SA :

* ANNOUNCES UPDATE ON A PHASE III STUDY FOR A LONG-ACTING INJECTABLE (LAI) TO TREAT SCHIZOPHRENIA CALLED DORIA(PREVIOUSLY RISPERIDONE ISM)

* SEES NEW DRUG APPLICATION (NDA) AND MARKETING AUTHORIZATION APPLICATION (MAA) OF DORIA IN 2019-2020

* SEES POTENTIAL ALTERNATIVE: PHASE III (PRISMA-4) MAINTENANCE EFFICACY STUDY OF DORIA IN 2019-2020

* COMPANY WILL NEED R&D INVESTMENT FOR THE COMING YEARS, TO DEVELOP DORIA PHASE III TOGETHER WITH LETROZOLE ISM PHASE I

* SEES 2017-2019 AVERAGE COST OF R&D OF ABOUT 32 MILLION EUROS PER YEAR

* SAYS IN THE PERIOD 2020-2021, THIS AVERAGE DECREASES TO 22 MILLION EUROS PER YEAR

