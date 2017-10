Oct 25 (Reuters) - MOLOGEN AG:

* SAID ON TUESDAY US INVESTOR SIGNED SHARE SUBSCRIPTION FACILITY

* US INVESTOR GLOBAL CORPORATE FINANCE (GCF) COMMITTED TO ACQUIRE UP TO 10% OF MOLOGEN AG, I.E. UP TO 3.39 MILLION SHARES

* POTENTIAL GROSS PROCEEDS OF APPROX. EUR 10 MILLION OVER THE UPCOMING MONTHS

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)