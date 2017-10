Oct 25 (Reuters) - BETEILIGUNGEN IM BALTIKUM AG:

* SAID ON TUESDAY WITH REFERENCE TO ANNOUNCEMENT FROM APRIL 28, IT IS STILL PLANNING TO ACQUIRE A RESIDENTIAL AND COMMERCIAL BUILDING IN HEIDENHEIM

* SAID IT IS CURRENTLY IN FINAL TALKS ABOUT THE ACQUISITION

* SAID ASSUMES WILL STILL ACQUIRE THE PROPERTY 2017

* SAID IS ALSO PLANNING TO ACQUIRE ANOTHER LARGER RESIDENTIAL PROPERTY

* PURCHASE PRICE IS EXPECTED TO BE APPROXIMATELY 1.8 MILLION EUROS

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)