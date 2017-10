BRIEF-Prochnik plans to issue 60.5 mln series O shares

Oct 25 (Reuters) - PROCHNIK SA:

* SAID ON TUESDAY THAT ITS SHAREHOLDERS WILL VOTE ON NOV. 20 DURING EGM ON THE COMPANY‘S SHARE CAPITAL CHANGES

* TO LOWER SHARE CAPITAL BY 19.2 MILLION ZLOTYS TO COVER COMPANY‘S LOSSES FROM PREVIOUS YEARS BY DECREASING NOMINAL VALUE OF EACH COMPANY‘S SHARE TO 0.30 ZLOTY PER SHARE FROM 0.64 ZLOTY PER SHARE

* PLANS ALSO TO INCREASE SHARE CAPITAL BY 18.2 MILLION ZLOTYS BY ISSUANCE OF 60.5 MILLION SERIES O NEW SHARES AT NOMINAL VALUE OF 0.30 ZLOTY/SHARE

* SERIES O SHARES TO BE OFFERED IN PRIVATE SUBSCRIPTION WITHOUT PRE-EMPTIVE RIGHTS

