Oct 27 (Reuters) - EVOLVA HOLDING SA:

* SAID ON THURSDAY SHAREHOLDERS APPROVE EGM PROPOSAL FOR ORDINARY CAPITAL INCREASE THROUGH A DISCOUNTED RIGHTS OFFERING WITH A LARGE MAJORITY

* ORDINARY CAPITAL INCREASE THROUGH THE ISSUANCE OF UP TO 296,376,535 NEW REGISTERED SHARES WITH A NOMINAL VALUE OF CHF 0.20 EACH

* NEW REGISTERED SHARES WILL BE OFFERED TO EXISTING SHAREHOLDERS OF EVOLVA AT A SUBSCRIPTION PRICE OF CHF 0.22 PER SHARE

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)