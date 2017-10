Oct 27 (Reuters) - SILVERCODE INVESTMENTS SOCIMI SA :

* SAID ON THURSDAY H1 NET LOSS 1.1 MILLION EUROS VERSUS LOSS 1.1 MILLION EUROS YEAR AGO

* H1 NET SALES 4.0 MILLION EUROS VERSUS 3.9 MILLION EUROS YEAR AGO

* At end of June has reached 52 percent of its FY 2017 net sales target presented in inscription document to MAB

