Oct 27 (Reuters) - ALBARAKA TURK KATILIM BANKASI AS :

* SAID ON THURSDAY DECIDED TO ESTABLISH A BROKERAGE FIRM WITH THE BANK AS SOLE PARTNER OR WITH OTHER PARTNERS WITH THE INITIAL CAPITAL UP TO 15.0 MILLION LIRA

* DECIDED TO CARRY OUT DIGITAL ISLAMIC BANKING IN EUROPE AND TO FORM PARTNERSHIP ABROAD IN CASE OF NEED

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)