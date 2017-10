Oct 27 (Reuters) - STEFANEL SPA:

* SAID ON THURSDAY BOARD HAD DISSOLVED AS ENVISAGED IN ITS DEBT RESTRUCTURING AGREEMENT

* BOARD DISSOLUTION IS SUBJECT TO THE FULL SUBSCRIPTION OF THE CAPITAL INCREASE APPROVED ON SEPT 21 BY JAN 31, 2018

