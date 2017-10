Oct 27 (Reuters) - WARSAW STOCK EXCHANGE (WSE):

* RESOLVES TO EXCLUDE SHARES OF STANUSCH TECHNOLOGIES SA FROM TRADING ON NEWCONNECT MARKET AS OF OCT. 31 FOLLOWING THE DECISION OF POLISH FINANCIAL SUPERVISION AUTHORITY (KNF)

* COMPANY RESOLVED TO DELIST ITS SHARES FROM WSE IN JULY