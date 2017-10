BRIEF-Electroceramics announces changes in shareholders structure

Oct 30(Reuters) - ELECTROCERAMICS SA

* ANNOUNCED ON FRIDAY THAT INDYGOTECH LLC HAS INCREASED ITS STAKE IN THE CO TO 22.18% (503,485,860 SHARES)

* BEFORE THE TRANSACTION INDYGOTECH LLC DID NOT HOLD ANY OF CO‘S SHARES

* ANNOUNCED THAT INDYGOTECH MINERALS SA HAS LOWERED ITS DIRECT STAKE IN THE CO TO 57.57% FROM 64.01% PREVIOUSLY HELD, FOLLOWING REGISTRATION OF CAPITAL INCREASE

* INDIRECTLY INDYGOTECH MINERALS S.A. HOLDS 61.41% STAKE IN THE CO, FOLLOWING REGISTRATION OF CAPITAL INCREASE

* INDYGOTECH MINERALS S.A. HOLDS DIRECTLY 39.23% STAKE AND INDIRECTLY VIA INDYGOTECH LLC 22.18%

