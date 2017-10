BRIEF-NanoGroup to offer 0.9 mln shares at 4.75 zloty/shr in IPO

Oct 30 (Reuters) - NANOGROUP IPO-NAN.WA:

* SAID ON FRIDAY THAT IT HAS SET ISSUE PRICE AT 4.75 ZLOTYS PER SHARE FOR 880,000 SERIES F SHARES UNDER ITS INITIAL PUBLIC OFFERING

* THE ISSUE PRICE AND THE NUMBER OF OFFERED SHARES HAVE BEEN REDUCED DUE TO LOWER DEMAND FOR THE COMPANY‘S SHARES AMID SITUATION ON CAPITAL MARKETS

* PLANS TO RAISE ABOUT 4.2 MILLION ZLOTYS FROM THE IPO

* SAID THAT LOWER IPO PROCEEDS WILL NOT IMPACT ITS RESEARCH PROJECTS, BUT IT WILL NEED TO POSTPONE OR RESIGN FROM ACQUISITIONS AND DEVELOPMENT OF LABORATORY BASE

* NANOGROUP SAID IN MID OCT IT PLANNED TO RAISE ABOUT 45 MILLION ZLOTYS FROM AN IPO

