BRIEF-Digital Bros FY net profit down at 11.3 million euros

Oct 30 (Reuters) - DIGITAL BROS SPA:

* REPORTED ON FRIDAY FY 2016-2017 GROSS REVENUE 142.4 MILLION EUROS VS 110.2 MILLION EUROS YEAR AGO

* FY NET PROFIT OF 11.3 MILLION EUROS VERSUS PROFIT OF 12.5 MILLION EUROS YEAR AGO

* SHAREHOLDERS’ MEETING HAS APPROVED THE DISTRIBUTION EURO 0.15 PER SHARE DIVIDEND

* SHAREHOLDERS APPROVED BOARD OF DIRECTORS AUTHORISATION TO PURCHASE TREASURY SHARES UP TO A MAXIMUM NUMBER OF 1,000,000 SHARES, REPRESENTING NOT MORE THAN 10% OF SHARE CAPITAL

* SHARE BUY BACK AT PRICE THAT NOT LOWER THAN EURO 0.40/SHARE AND NOT HIGHER THAN EURO 20.00/SHARE

