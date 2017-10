Oct 31 (Reuters) - EASTSIDECAPITAL SA:

* SAID ON MONDAY THAT ITS UNIT, EASTSIDE PROPERTY SA, HAS ACQUIRED A 100 PERCENT STAKE IN BPO TAKSA SP. Z O.O.

* BPO TAKSA IS ENGAGED IN THE ACCOUNTING SERVICES SECTOR

