Oct 31 (Reuters) - SOFTEC SPA:

* SAID ON MONDAY BOARD HAD APPROVED A CAPITAL INCREASE OF UP TO EUR 1.5 MLN VIA ISSUE OF UP TO 500,000 SHARES

* CAPITAL INCREASE TO BE EXECUTED BY NOV. 30

* SHARES WILL BE OFFERED IN A PRIVATE PLACEMENT FOR QUALIFIED AND/OR PROFESSIONAL INVESTORS

* SHARES TO BE OFFERED AT THE PRICE OF EUR 3.00/SHR, PREMIUM INCLUDED

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)