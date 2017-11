Nov 1 (Reuters) - GOBARTO SA:

* SAID ON TUESDAY THAT IT HAS SIGNED AN AGREEMENT WITH CEDROB SA TO BUY 100 PERCENT STAKE IN ZAKŁADY MIĘSNE SILESIA SA (ZM SILESIA) FOR 78 MILLION ZLOTYS

* THE COMPANY IS ALSO TO BUY FROM CEDROB OPERATIONS TO MANUFACTURE PROCESSED PRODUCTION IN CIECHANOW FOR 24.7 MILLION ZLOTYS NET, AS WELL AS 25 RETAIL SHOPS FOR 3.3 MILLION ZLOTYS NET

