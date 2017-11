Nov 1 (Reuters) - COMPAGNIA IMMOBILIARE AZIONARIA SPA :

* SAID ON TUESDAY IT HAD REPAYED FOUR LOANS THANKS TO THE FINALIZATION OF THE SALE OF REAL ESTATE PROPERTIES IN MILAN

* VALUE OF THE SALE IS EQUAL TO EUR 26.3 MILLION

* TRANSACTION WILL ALLOW CIA TO DECREASE DEBT BY EUR 17 MLN

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)