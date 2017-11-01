FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Macedonia sends request for proposal for euro-denominated bond - sources
November 1, 2017 / 10:42 AM / Updated 17 minutes ago

Macedonia sends request for proposal for euro-denominated bond - sources

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Nov 1 (IFR) - Macedonia has sent a request for proposal to banks for a euro-denominated bond and is targeting an issue in the first quarter of 2018, according to sources.

One of the sources said Macedonia is also interested in exploring a possible liability management exercise.

Macedonia last issued in July 2016 when it sold a €450m 5.625% July 2023. That bond experienced a short delay to launch after an opposition politician questioned the legality of the issuance.

The notes are bid at 112.69 to yield 3.16%, according to Tradeweb prices.

Macedonia is rated BB- by S&P and BB by Fitch.

In September, S&P analysts wrote that they expected a reasonable degree of political continuity in the country, which should support a gradual acceleration in economic growth in the near term. (Reporting by Sudip Roy; Editing by Julian Baker)

