Nov 2 (Reuters) - WARSAW STOCK EXCHANGE (WSE):

* RESOLVED ON TUESDAY TO TRANSFER TRADING OF VENTURE INC SA SHARES TO MAIN MARKET OF WSE FROM NEWCONNECT MARKET AS OF NOV. 6

