Nov 02 (Reuters) - KRON TELEKOMUNIKASYON:

* REPORTED ON WEDNESDAY ITS US-BASED SUBSIDIARY KRONTECH SIGNED A DISTRIBUTORSHIP AGREEMENT WITH CONTROLTRACK TO MARKET ITS PRODUCTS IN MEXICO

* UNDER THIS CONTRACT, KRONTECH RECEIVED THE FIRST ORDER FROM CONTROLTRACK IN MEXICO AT $142,295

