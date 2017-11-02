CDP plans investor meetings to introduce social bond framework

LONDON, Nov 2 (IFR) - Cassa Depositi e Prestiti S.p.A., rated Baa2/BBB/BBB/A- (Moody’s/ S&P/Fitch/Scope), has mandated HSBC and SG to organize a series of fixed income investor meetings in Europe commencing on Wednesday 8th November 2017, to introduce its newly-established Social Bond Framework and provide a credit update.

A EUR senior unsecured inaugural Social Bond transaction with an expected intermediate tenor will follow, subject to market conditions. It will be issued off CDP’s €10bn Debt Issuance Programme. Relevant stabilisation regulation including FCA/ ICMA will apply.