FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
CDP plans investor meetings to introduce social bond framework
Sections
Featured
App developer access to iPhone X data spooks experts
Cyber Risk
App developer access to iPhone X data spooks experts
Powell for Federal Reserve chair could support bull market
Economy
Powell for Federal Reserve chair could support bull market
Wall Street regulator warns digital coin investors
Future of Money
Wall Street regulator warns digital coin investors
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
November 2, 2017 / 9:04 AM / in an hour

CDP plans investor meetings to introduce social bond framework

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Nov 2 (IFR) - Cassa Depositi e Prestiti S.p.A., rated Baa2/BBB/BBB/A- (Moody’s/ S&P/Fitch/Scope), has mandated HSBC and SG to organize a series of fixed income investor meetings in Europe commencing on Wednesday 8th November 2017, to introduce its newly-established Social Bond Framework and provide a credit update.

A EUR senior unsecured inaugural Social Bond transaction with an expected intermediate tenor will follow, subject to market conditions. It will be issued off CDP’s €10bn Debt Issuance Programme. Relevant stabilisation regulation including FCA/ ICMA will apply.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.