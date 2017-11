Nov 2 (Reuters) - PUBLIC DISCLOSURE PLATFORM (KAP):

* SHAREHOLDER AHMET AFIF TOPBAS SELLS 9.33 PERCENT NON-PUBLIC STAKES IN BIM BIRLESIK MAGAZALAR TO NASPAK GIDA OWNED BY THE SAME SHAREHOLDER

* 28.3 MILLION SHARES ARE SOLD FOR 80 LIRA PER SHARE OVER-THE-COUNTER

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)