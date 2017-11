Nov 3 (Reuters) - B2HOLDING ASA:

* SAID ON THURSDAY THAT IT HAS SUCCESSFULLY COMPLETED A EUR 200 MILLION SENIOR UNSECURED BOND ISSUE WITH MATURITY IN 2022

* THE BOND ISSUE WAS SUBSTANTIALLY OVERSUBSCRIBED

* THE BONDS WILL HAVE A COUPON OF 3 MONTHS EURIBOR + 4.25%, AND WILL BE LISTED ON THE OSLO STOCK EXCHANGE

* SETTLEMENT DATE IS EXPECTED TO BE NOV. 14

