Nov 3(Reuters) - CPI S.A. :

* REPORTED ON THURSDAY, 9 MONTHS TURNOVER AT EUR 14.7 MLN VS EUR 13.8 MLN YR AGO, UP BY 6.3 PCT

* 9 MONTHS EBITDA AT EUR 0.5 MLN VS EUR 0.6 MLN A YR AGO

* 9 MONTHS NET PROFIT EUR 34 THOUSAND VS EUR 83 THOUSAND A YR AGO

