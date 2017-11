BRIEF-Mynaric says greenshoe option was fully exercised

Nov 9 (Reuters) - MYNARIC AG:

* SAID ON WEDNESDAY WAS INFORMED BY HAUCK & AUFHÄUSER PRIVATBANKIERS AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT, THAT HAUCK & AUFHÄUSER HAS FULLY EXERCISED GREENSHOE OPTION GRANTED BY COMPANY AT PLACEMENT PRICE OF EUR 54.00/SHR

* MANAGEMENT BOARD WILL AT SHORT NOTICE RESOLVE INCREASE OF SHARE CAPITAL BY EUR 66,000.00 BY ISSUING 66,000 NEW NO-PAR-VALUE SHARES FROM AUTHORIZED CAPITAL HAVING A NOTIONAL SHARE OF SHARE CAPITAL OF EUR 1.00, WHICH WILL BE SUBSCRIBED BY HAUCK & AUFHÄUSER AS THE SOLE BOOKRUNNER

* THIS WILL INCREASE THE SHARE CAPITAL FROM CURRENTLY EUR 2,638,304.00 BY EUR 66,000.00 TO EUR 2,704,304.00.

