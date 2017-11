BRIEF-Ypsomed increases its forecast to an operating result of CHF 60 mln

Nov 9(Reuters) - YPSOMED HOLDING AG :

* SAYS FIRST SIX MONTHS OF 2017/18, A CONSOLIDATED TOTAL TURNOVER OF CHF 213.4 MILLION. THE GROWTH CORRESPONDS TO AN INCREASE IN TURNOVER OF 15.1 PCT (PREVIOUS YEAR: CHF 185.4 MILLION)

* SAYS THE NET PROFIT FOR THE REPORTING PERIOD AMOUNTS TO CHF 23.4 MILLION (PREVIOUS YEAR CHF 22.4 MILLION)

* SAYS OPERATING RESULT AMOUNTS TO CHF 26.9 MILLION WITH AN EBIT MARGIN OF 12.9 PCT

* SAYS EXPECTS A GROWTH IN TURNOVER OF APPROXIMATELY 18 PCT VERSUS THE PRESENTLY FORECAST 15 PCT AND INCREASES THE FORECAST TO AN OPERATING RESULT OF AROUND CHF 60 MILLION FOR THE BUSINESS YEAR 2017/18

Source text : bit.ly/2zvwhsf

Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)