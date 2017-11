BRIEF-asknet AG: 5EL SA to hold 51.37% of shares of asknet AG

Nov 9 (Reuters) - ASKNET AG:

* SAID ON WEDNESDAY SIGNS INVESTMENT AGREEMENT WITH 5EL SA

* AS PART OF AGREEMENT, ASKNET CONDUCTED CASH CAPITAL INCREASE BY ISSUING 50,942 NEW SHARES AT PRICE OF EUR 9.20/SHR

* CAPITAL INCREASE EXCLUSIVELY SUBSCRIPTED BY 5EL SA

* TOTAL NET CASH INFLOW FOR ASKNET AMOUNTS TO EUR 468,666.40

* SIMULTANEOUSLY WITH CAPITAL INCREASE, 5EL SA ENTERED INTO SHARE PURCHASE AGREEMENT WITH GROUP OF SHAREHOLDERS RESULTING IN ACQUIRING FURTHER 236,913 SHARES OF COMPANY AT PRICE OF EUR 8.33/SHR

* AS A RESULT OF TWO AGREEMENTS, 5EL SA TO HOLD 51.37% OF SHARES OF ASKNET AG

* AS PART OF TRANSACTION THE CURRENT MEMBERS OF THE SUPERVISORY BOARD OF COMPANY WILL RESIGN, EXCEPT FOR JÖRN MATUSZEWSKI, TO NOW SERVE AS A SUPERVISORY BOARD MEMBER

* AGREED TO CREATE POSITION OF CFO IN ADDITION TO TOBIAS KAULFUSS, THE ACTING SOLE MEMBER OF THE MANAGEMENT BOARD, AND TO FILL THIS POSITION PROMPTLY

* FURTHERMORE, ASKNET AG INTENDS TO ISSUE A CONVERTIBLE BOND WITH A NOMINAL AMOUNT OF AT LEAST EUR 1,500,000.00

* ISSUE SHALL NOT TAKE PLACE BEFORE THE AVAILABILITY OF THE AUDITED 2017 FINANCIAL STATEMENTS OF THE COMPANY

* 5EL SHALL UNDERWRITE THE CONVERTIBLE BONDS TO THE EXTENT THAT OTHER SHAREHOLDERS OF ASKNET AG WILL NOT EXERCISE THEIR MANDATORY SUBSCRIPTION RIGHTS

