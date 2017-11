Nov 9(Reuters) - elumeo SE :

* SAYS REVENUE IN Q3 2017 IS EUR 20.2 MILLION, UP 9.4% FROM THE SAME PERIOD OF THE PREVIOUS YEAR (Q3 2016: EUR 18.5 MILLION)

* SAYS Q3 TOTAL SEGMENT EBITDA, IMPROVED TO EUR +0.2 MILLION IN AFTER EUR -1.5 MILLION IN THE SAME PERIOD OF THE PREVIOUS YEAR

* IN THE NINE-MONTH PERIOD, TOTAL SEGMENT EBITDA INCREASED FROM EUR -5.2 MILLION IN 2016 TO EUR -2.1 MILLION IN 2017

