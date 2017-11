LONDON, Nov 9 (IFR) -

* IPTs MS+65bp-70bp area. Books open, today’s business. Due Jan 16 2021. Settles Nov 16 2017. Denoms EUR100k+EUR 1k. Senior, Unsecured, RegS Bearer. Standalone. Irish listed. English Law. MWC.

* Ferrari NV, unrated, has mandated Bank of America Merrill Lynch, BNP Paribas, Citigroup and JP Morgan for an expected EUR500m long three-year.

UoP: GCP, including repayment of amounts outstanding under Ferrari’s Credit Facilities. (Reporting by Helene Durand)