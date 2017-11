BRIEF-Linz Textil Holding: positive 2017 group result still possible

Nov 10 (Reuters) - LINZ TEXTIL HOLDING AG:

* SAID ON THURSDAY IMPLEMENTATION OF PREVIOUSLY ANNOUNCED STRUCTURAL ADJUSTMENTS IN THE LINZ TEXTIL GROUP

* PRODUCTION IN SPINNING FACTORY LINZ TO BE WITHDRAWN BY THE END OF MAY 2018 AT THE LATEST

* DECOMMISSIONING OF THE SPINNING FACTORY IN LINZ AFFECTS ABOUT 30 EMPLOYEES

* NEGATIVE ANNUAL RESULT FOR THE “TEXTILE SEMIFINISHED PRODUCTS” SEGMENT IS TO BE EXPECTED IN 2017, WHEREBY IT CAN BE ASSUMED THAT A POSITIVE RESULT WILL BE ACHIEVED AT GROUP LEVEL

