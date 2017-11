BRIEF-Alior Bank sets terms for its P2A series bonds issue

Nov 10 (Reuters) - Alior Bank SA:

* ANNOUNCED ON THURSDAY TERMS OF ITS P2A SERIES BONDS ISSUE

* WILL ISSUE MAXIMUM OF 375 BONDS WITH NOMINAL VALUE OF 0.4 MILLION ZLOTY/BOND AND TOTAL NOMINAL VALUE OF 150 MILLION ZLOTYS

* BONDS WILL CARRY VARIABLE INTEREST RATE BASED ON 6M WIBOR INTEREST RATE AND MARGIN OF 2.7 PCT PA

* INTEREST RATE IN THE FIRST INTEREST PERIOD IS FIXED AT 4.55% PER ANNUM

* BONDS HAVE MATURITY DATE ON DEC. 29, 2025

* SUBSCRIPTION PERIOD WILL RUN FROM NOV. 27 TO DEC. 8

* THE PRICE PER BOND IS SET AT 400,000 ZLOTYS/BOND AND WILL INCREASE WITH EACH DAY OF THE SUBSCRIPTION PERIOD UP TO 400,548.49 ZLOTY/BOND ON DEC. 8

