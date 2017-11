BRIEF-Marvipol Development publishes IPO prospectus

Nov 10 (Reuters) - MARVIPOL SA:

* SAID ON THURSDAY THAT MARVIPOL DEVELOPMENT SA PUBLISHED PROSPECTUS CONCERNING ADMISSION TO TRADING ON MAIN MARKET OF WARSAW STOCK EXCHANGE OF 101,000 SERIES A AND B SHARES

* MARVIPOL DEVELOPMENT PLANS TO ISSUE 41.6 MILLION SERIES C SHARES AT NOMINAL VALUE OF 1.0 ZLOTY PER SHARE

* IN UNDERGOING PROCESS OF DIVIDING THE COMPANY MARVIPOL DEVELOPMENT SA IS THE ENTITY ACQUIRING MARVIPOL SA

* SHAREHOLDERS OF THE COMPANY FOR EACH SHARE OF MARVIPOL SA HELD WILL RECEIVE 1 SHARE OF MARVIPOL DEVELOPMENT

