Nov 13(Reuters) - BORGOSESIA SPA IN LIQUIDAZIONE:

* ANNOUNCED ON FRIDAY THE ITALIAN MARKET WATCHDOG HAD APPROVED ON NOV 10 DOCUMENT OF ITS VOLUNTARY SHARE SWAP OFFER

* THE OFFER PERIOD WILL RUN FROM NOV 13 AND WILL END ON DEC 5, WITH PAYMENT DATE SCHEDULED FOR DEC 12

* BORGOSESIA LAUNCHED ON SEPT 28 A VOLUNTARY SHARE SWAP OFFER ON 64.3 PCT OF ITS OWN SHARE CAPITAL

Source text for Eikon:,

