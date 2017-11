Nov 13(Reuters) - EMLAK KONUT REIT:

* REPORTED ON FRIDAY GETS 1.06 BILLION LIRA CREDIT FROM VARIOUS BANKS

* 1 YEAR PRINCIPAL NON-PAYMENT, PAYBACK PERIOD 4 YEARS

* TO PAY INTEREST / PROFIT SHARE EVERY 3 MONTHS IN THE FIRST YEAR

* AFTER ONE YEAR, TO PAY THE PRINCIPAL + INTEREST / PROFIT SHARE EVERY 3 MONTHS

