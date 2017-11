BRIEF-JR Holding adopts share buyback program

Nov 13 (Reuters) - JR HOLDING SA:

* SAID ON FRIDAY THAT IT ADOPTED A SHARE BUYBACK PROGRAM UNDER WHICH COMPANY WANTS TO BUY UP TO 7.8 MILLION OWN SHARES OF TOTAL NOMINAL VALUE OF 780,000 ZLOTYS REPRESENTING 20 PERCENT OF THE COMPANY‘S SHARE CAPITAL

* PLANS TO BUYBACK OWN SHARES AT THE PRICE NOT LOWER THAN 0.10 ZLOTY PER SHARE AND NOT HIGHER THAN 2.00 ZLOTY PER SHARE

* RESERVES IN TOTAL 5.0 MILLION ZLOTYS FOR THE SHARE BUYBACK

* SHARE BUYBACK STARTS ON NOV. 13 AND WILL LAST TILL JUNE 30, 2020 THE LATEST

* COMPANY WILL REDEEM ACQUIRED OWN SHARES OR RESELL THEM

