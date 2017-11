LONDON, Nov 15 (IFR) - The Federal Republic of Nigeria has mandated Citigroup and Standard Chartered for a US dollar benchmark bond offering with 10 and 30-year maturities, according to a lead.

Fixed income meetings in London and the United States will commence November 16. The notes will be sold under 144A/Reg S format.

The sovereign is rated B2 (st)/B (st)/B+ (neg). (Reporting by Robert Hogg; editing by Sudip Roy)