* SAID ON TUESDAY IT HAD BEEN ADMITTED TO TRADING ON AIM ITALIA AND WILL START TRADING AS OF NOV. 16

* CO IS SPECIALIZED IN TOURISM IN SARDEGNA AND OPERATES VIA WEBSITES WWW.PORTALESARDEGNA.COM AND WWW.SARDEGNE.COM

* PLACEMENT AMOUNTED TO 406,000 SHARES FOR EUR 1.3 MLN, NET OF EXPENSES

