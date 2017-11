Nov 15 (Reuters) - BAY HOTELS & LEISURE SOCIMI SA :

* SAID ON TUESDAY IT ACQUIRED ECO RESORT SAN BLAS SL FROM HISPANIA ACTIVOS INMOBILIARIOS FOR 26.6 MILLION EUROS

* ECO RESORT SAN BLAS SL OWNS HOTEL SANDOS SAN BLAS NATURE RESORT & GOLF, LOCATED IN TENERIFE

