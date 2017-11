BRIEF-Fund Baring Vostok sells stake in Russian retailer Pharmacy Chain 36.6 to Rossium

Nov 15 (Reuters) -

* FUND BARING VOSTOK HAS SOLD A COMPANY, WHICH OWNS A 13.8 PERCENT STAKE IN PHARMACY CHAIN 36.6, TO ROSSIUM, ANOTHER SHAREHOLDER OF THE RETAILER, ACCORDING TO ROSSIUM‘S DOCUMENTS AND THE FUND‘S REPRESENTATIVE

* ROSSIUM, THE INVESTMENT VEHICLE OF BUSINESSMAN ROMAN AVDEYEV, HAS BOUGHT FROM BARING VOSTOK COMPANY DOUFLERO, WHICH OWNED A STAKE IN PHARMACY CHAIN 36.6, THE FUND‘S REPRESENTATIVE TOLD REUTERS

* THE REPRESENTATIVE DID NOT NAME THE VALUE OF THE DEAL

* ACCORDING TO ROSSIUM‘S THIRD QUARTER REPORT UNDER RUSSIAN REPORTING STANDARDS, DOUFLERO IS WHOLLY OWNED BY ROSSIUM

* FUND BARING VOSTOK OWNS A 13.8 PERCENT STAKE IN PHARMACY CHAIN 36.6 THROUGH DOUFLERO, ACCORDING TO THE COMPANY‘S DATA, THERE IS NO INFORMATION ON THE CHANGE OF STAKES YET, A 36.6 REPRESENTATIVE TOLD REUTERS

* ROSSIUM‘S COMPANIES, EXCLUDING THE LAST DEAL, OWNED 10.8 PERCENT OF 36.6, AS PER COMPANY‘S DATA

* THE COMPANY‘S BIGGEST SHAREHOLDER IS PALESORA, WHILE A 15 PERCENT STAKE IS OWNED BY WALGREENS BOOTS ALLIANCE

Further company coverage: (Reporting by Olga Sichkar in Moscow, translated by Gdynia Newsroom)