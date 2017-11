Nov 16 (Reuters) - PSI AG:

* SAID ON WEDNESDAY AGTOS GMBH AWARDED PSI WITH CONTRACT TO IMPLEMENT AN ERP SYSTEM

* PSI SUBSIDIARY PSI AUTOMOTIVE & INDUSTRY GMBH HAS BEEN CONTRACTED BY AGTOS GMBH WITH IMPLEMENTATION OF NEW ERP SYSTEM PSIPENTA VERSION 9 Source text - bit.ly/2iZ1WZ9

Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)