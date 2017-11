BRIEF-Milkiland 9-month net result turns to profit of 4.5 million euros

Nov 16 (Reuters) - MILKILAND NV:

* REPORTED ON WEDNESDAY 9-MONTH NET PROFIT OF 4.5 MILLION EUROS VERSUS LOSS OF 24.7 MILLION EUROS YEAR AGO

* 9-MONTH REVENUE 105.7 MILLION EUROS VERSUS 112.9 MILLION EUROS YEAR AGO

* REVENUE DECREASED ON THE BACK OF THE DECREASE OF THE GROUP‘S OUTPUT (-22% Y-O-Y) BASED ON THE EFFORTS ON SUPPORT OF THE PROFITABILITY OF THE GROUP‘S BUSINESS

* DEBT PORTFOLIO OF THE GROUP AMOUNTED C. 87.5 MILLION EUROS AS OF SEPT 30,DOWN FROM 102.3 MILLION EUROS AS END-2016

