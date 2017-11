Nov 16 (Reuters) - JABA I INVERSIONES INMOBILIARIAS SOCIMI SA:

* SAID ON WEDNESDAY IT HAD FORMALIZED THE ACQUISITION OF A PROPERTY LOCATED IN SANTANDER FOR 5.0 MILLION EUROS

* THE FINANCING WAS MADE THROUGH A MORTGAGE LOAN WITH BANCO SANTANDER

* IT PROCEEDED TO REFINANCE A MORTGAGE LOAN ON THE BUILDING IN MADRID FOR 4.2 MILLION EUROS

* THE NEW FINANCING ASCENDS TO 7.2 MILLION EUROS, WITH MATURITY IN NOVEMBER 2032

