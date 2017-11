Nov 16 (Reuters) - STEFANEL SPA:

* SAID ON WEDNESDAY IT HAD NOTIFIED TO LOAN AGENCY SERVICES SRL - THE “AGENT” OF ITS RESTRUCTURING PLAN - IT HAD MET THE CONDITIONS PRECEDENT THAT MAKE THE PLAN EFFECTIVE

* AGENT WILL VERIFY THAT THE CONDITIONS WERE ACTUALLY MET AND THEN MAKE THE RESTRUCTURING AGREEMENT EFFECTIVE

