BRIEF-Maxcom revises 2017 forecasts, sees net profit at 10 mln zlotys

* SAID ON WEDNESDAY THAT IT HAS REVISED ITS FY 2017 FORECASTS AND NOW SEES GROUP‘S NET REVENUE OF 125 MILLION ZLOTYS, NET PROFIT OF 10 MILLION ZLOTYS AND EBITDA OF 13.2 MILLION ZLOTYS

* MAIN REASON BEHIND THE REVISION OF NEGATIVE EFFECT OF PLN/USD EXCHANGE RATIO, IMPACTING ITS ANNUAL NET RESULT BY 1.8 MILLION ZLOTYS

* EXPECTS THAT THE NEGATIVE EFFECT OF EXCHANGE RATIO IN Q4 AND SUBSEQUENT PERIODS WILL BE MINIMAL

* THE REVISION WAS ALSO DUE TO RETURN OF NOKIA MOBILE PHONES, POSTPONING ORDERS FROM BIG CUSTOMERS; LONGER THAN EXPECTED IMPLEMENTATION OF NEW PRODUCTS

