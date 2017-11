Nov 16 (Reuters) - TAXUS FUND SA:

* SAID ON WEDNESDAY THAT ITS FUND, VENTURE CAPITAL TAXUS FUND SA, RECEIVED 1.0 BILLION UNITS OF INOCOIN CRYPTOCURRENCY FREE OF CHARGE FROM MAIN SHAREHOLDER OF FUND FOR POLISH INNOVATION AS SUPPORT FOR INNOVATION

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)