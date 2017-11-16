Croatia launches EUR1.275bn January 2030 bond

(Fixes headline format)

By Robert Hogg

LONDON, Nov 16 (IFR) - The Republic of Croatia has launched a €1.275bn due January 2030 bond at mid-swaps plus 190bp, according to a lead.

The notes were initially marketed in the low 200s, before guidance was set at 190bp-200bp, to price in range.

The order books were over €3bn at the last update.

The trade, which is today’s business, is via Banca IMI/Privredna Banka Zagreb, Barclays and JP Morgan.

The sovereign is rated Ba2/BB/BB. (Reporting by Robert Hogg; editing by Sudip Roy)