BRIEF-Sonae consortium invests $14.5 mln in U.S. tech company Arctic Wolf

Nov 16 (Reuters) - SONAE SGPS SA:

* SAYS IN CONSORTIUM WITH THREE OTHER PARTNERS TO INVEST 14.5 MILLION EUROS IN ARCTIC WOLF NETWORKS, A UNITED STATES-BASED CYBERSECURITY COMPANY

* ITS UNIT SONAE IM-INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT WILL TAKE A SEAT ON ARCTIC WOLF‘S BOARD OF DIRECTORS AND PLAY AN ACTIVE ROLE SUPPORTING COMPANY‘S EXPANSION PLANS

* IN THIS INVESTMENT ROUND SONAE IM IS JOINED BY LIGHTSPEED VENTURE PARTNERS, REDPOINT AND KNOLLWOOD INVESTMENT ADVISORY

* EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR OF SONAE IM SAYS INVESTMENT IN ARCTIC WOLF REINFORCES ITS CYBERSECURITY PORTFOLIO, WHICH ALREADY INCLUDES SPAIN-BASED S21SEC, WITH A STRONG PRESENCE IN LATIN AMERICA

