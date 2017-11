Nov 17(Reuters) - SCHAFFNER HOLDING AG:

* EXPECTS A 5.5 % INCREASE IN SALES FOR FISCAL 2016/17 COMPARED TO THE PREVIOUS YEAR

* EXPECTS A NET PROFIT IN THE RANGE OF CHF 7 MILLION TO CHF 9 MILLION FOR FISCAL 2016/17

