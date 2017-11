Nov 17 (Reuters) - SYRAKUS HOLDING AG:

* SAID ON THURSDAY TO APPOINT ANDREAS SCHWEITZER AS SOLE MANAGING DIRECTOR OF THE COMPANY, AFTER THE PREVIOUS MANAGING DIRECTOR ANNOUNCED RESIGNATION

* ALL MEMBERS OF THE SUPERVISORY BOARD WITH THE EXCEPTION OF THE CHAIRMAN ANNOUNCED THEIR RESIGNATION FOLLOWING THE SUPERVISORY BOARD MEETING

