BRIEF-Abeo Q4 turnover increases by 21 pct to 43 million euros

Nov 20 (Reuters) - ABEO SAS:

* ANNOUNCED ON SATURDAY: Q4 TURNOVER OF EUR 43 MLN, UP 21 PCT VS YEAR AGO, OF WHICH 16 PCT ORGANIC GROWTH

* FY 2016/2017 TURNOVER OF EUR 167.1 MLN, UP 12.6 PCT VS YEAR BEFORE

* FOR FY 2016/2017 TURNOVER OUTSIDE FRANCE REPRESENTS 70 PCT OF TURNOVER VS 66 PCT YEAR AGO

* FOR FY 2016/2017 EXPECTS INCREASE OF EBITDA IN PERCENTAGE OF SALES VS LAST YEAR

* EXPECTS TO PURSUE ITS COMMERCIAL DEVELOPMENT AT SUSTAINED RHYTHM IN FY 2017/2018, GIVEN WELL-GUIDED ORDER BOOK

* EXPECTS TO PURSUE IMPLEMENTATION OF ITS 2020 STRATEGIC PLAN WITH NEW TARGETED ACQUISITIONS IN EUROPE AND ASIA IN THE NEXT MONTHS

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)