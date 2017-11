LONDON, Nov 20 (IFR) - Nigeria has opened books on a dual-tranche US dollar benchmark offering, according to a lead.

The sovereign has started marketing November 2027s at 6.75% area and November 2047s at 7.875% area.

Timing is for today’s business via Citigroup and Standard Chartered.

Nigeria is rated B2/B/B+. (Reporting by Robert Hogg; editing by Sudip Roy)